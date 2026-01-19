Progresso has officially released a limited run of soup-flavored hard candies — and yes, they are exactly what they sound like.

The brand recently reintroduced its viral hard candies, which originally began as a tongue-in-cheek concept before becoming a real product. Now, the unusual treats are back following strong fan interest online.

Originally dubbed “soup you can suck,” Progresso’s Chicken Noodle Soup Drops were designed to capture the savory flavors of classic chicken noodle soup in a cough drop–style candy.

Following the reaction to the initial release, executives at Progresso returned to the kitchen to develop additional flavors for the rerelease.

All Recipes reports that Tomato Basil Soup Drops and Beef Pot Roast Soup Drops will be added to the soup drop lineup this time, instead of just chicken noodle.

What Do Progresso Soup Drops Taste Like?

Believe it or not, Progresso Soup Drops are designed to mimic the flavors of a full bowl of soup, delivered in hard-candy form. The candies are meant to offer the familiar savory taste of soup in a portable, unwrap-and-enjoy format.

But wait, there's more.

While developing the two new flavors, Progresso also introduced a new feature to its Soup Drops. The savory hard candies are designed to warm in the mouth, creating a more soup-like experience.

How Do You Buy Progresso Soup Drops?

The new Progresso Soup Drops variety pack first went on sale Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. ET on ProgressoSoupDrops.com and Walmart. If you missed the initial release, additional drops are scheduled.

After selling out quickly last year, the limited-edition Soup Drops are set to return with a second drop on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. ET, followed by a third drop on Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. ET.

