This Major Airline Is Turning Away Flyers With Certain Tattoos

Spirit Airlines has had its fair share of trouble lately, first declaring bankruptcy then even selling off some of its planes, Now, they've issued a dress code for customers which includes tattoos.

According to Fox Business, the dress code has been instated as of Jan. 22, and it not only involves what you wear, but what ink you have chosen to put on your body over the years.

If an associate of Spirit Airlines sees that you have a tattoo or multiple tattoos that can in any way be deemed offensive to anyone aboard the aircraft, they have the right to deplane you or not let you board in the first place.

Here is where it gets a little wonky: It's truly up to the Spirit Airlines employee who notices your ink to decide quickly if you will be able to fly or not, based off of if your tatts might offend anyone.

But what is offensive is somewhat subjective. Whereas the actual dress code spells out the types of clothes, or lack thereof, that won't be tolerated, the tattoo thing is way more broad and can be left to individual interpretation.

The additions to the actual dress code now specify that passengers who are inadequately clothed, such as wearing see-through clothing that expose breasts, buttocks or other private parts, are subject to being grounded.