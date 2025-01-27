This Major Airline Is Turning Away Flyers With Certain Tattoos

This Major Airline Is Turning Away Flyers With Certain Tattoos

Canva

Spirit Airlines has had its fair share of trouble lately, first declaring bankruptcy then even selling off some of its planes, Now, they've issued a dress code for customers which includes tattoos.

According to Fox Business, the dress code has been instated as of Jan. 22, and it not only involves what you wear, but what ink you have chosen to put on your body over the years.

If an associate of Spirit Airlines sees that you have a tattoo or multiple tattoos that can in any way be deemed offensive to anyone aboard the aircraft, they have the right to deplane you or not let you board in the first place.

Here is where it gets a little wonky: It's truly up to the Spirit Airlines employee who notices your ink to decide quickly if you will be able to fly or not, based off of if your tatts might offend anyone.

But what is offensive is somewhat subjective. Whereas the actual dress code spells out the types of clothes, or lack thereof, that won't be tolerated, the tattoo thing is way more broad and can be left to individual interpretation.

The additions to the actual dress code now specify that passengers who are inadequately clothed, such as wearing see-through clothing that expose breasts, buttocks or other private parts, are subject to being grounded.

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2024, Ranked

New country artists and traditionalists rule this Top Country Songs of 2024 list.

Zach Top and Ella Langley are newcomers that purists may enjoy, while fans of more progressive country music will appreciate Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2024, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential.

Songs included on our previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts

The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?
Filed Under: viral
Categories: Weird News

More From Taste of Country