Passengers were flying high on a major airline when they discovered a surprise traveler aboard their flight: A rat.

A recent Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles made headlines after passengers spotted a large rodent in the overhead lighting. Many dubbed it a “super rat.”

Video footage of the incident quickly spread online, sparking hilarious reactions.

Passengers expressed surprise and concern as they saw the rodent's feet and nose pressed against the light and moving around above the cabin.

"That’s a possum!" one person jokes.

"You’re flying Chuck E Cheese Airlines 🐀✈️" another comments.

"Y’all sure it’s not a squirrel," asks another.

Spirit Airlines responded to the incident with a statement, saying: "We are aware of the video and are taking steps to address this matter," according to TMZ.

This isn't the only rodent-related incident to occur on an aircraft in 2024. Earlier this year, a SriLankan Airlines flight was grounded in Colombo for three days after a rat was found onboard following a flight from Lahore. Engineers had to inspect the aircraft thoroughly to ensure the rodent hadn’t damaged essential wiring, which could compromise safety.

Incidents like these can cause significant delays and financial losses for airlines, as aircraft carriers must be inspected and sometimes grounded to verify that rodents haven’t damaged any avionics systems or other critical components.

In the end, Spirit Airlines passengers left with an unforgettable story — and hopefully, a complimentary flight voucher, minus the rat-sized carry-on.