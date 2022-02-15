The Stagecoach Festival and Coachella Music & Arts Festival have both dropped their COVID-19 restrictions for 2022.

Stagecoach revealed the news in a post to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 15), writing, "Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines."

Both Stagecoach and Coachella have updated their official websites to reflect the changes in protocol. Though the festivals will currently not require masks, a negative test or proof of vaccination, that could change "at any time" as determined by federal, state or local government, as well as artists and the promoter.

Those changes might include "changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings," according to the new guidelines. "If any ticket holder does not comply with any laws, mandates, health orders or directives, promoter or event terms, conditions or rules, then the promoter or event operator may refuse admission to the event or require the ticket holder to leave the venue and such ticket holder will not be entitled to a refund."

A notice on both the Stagecoach and Coachella websites states that COVID-19 is "an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19."

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is set to take place over the course of two weekends on April 15-17 and April 23-25. Stagecoach 2022 is set for April 29-May 1. Both festivals take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are set to headline the three nights of the Stagecoach Festival in 2022, heading up an all-star bill that also includes Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson and many more.