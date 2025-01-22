A Big Fast Food Chain Is Sampling Beef Fat in French Fries

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In the '90s, it was common for fast food joints to fry their fries in beef tallow, and it made them taste a little better.

But with everything that tastes good, it wasn't great for you, and eventually chains like McDonald's succumbed to the pressure of the public and started using vegetable oil instead.

Fast-forward 30 years and Steak 'n' Shake has made the somewhat controversial decision (via Restaurant Business Online) to return to frying fries in beef fat in hopes it will attract new customers.

Steak 'n Shake is not well-known for their french fries — they are skinny, small shoestring-like fries that aren't bad, just not the best out there.

With Steak 'n Shake trying to do anything and everything they can to bring business back to a once-thriving brand, they are blowing past naysayers and returning to frying their french fries in the good stuff.

And they're not shy to beat their chest about it, either.

Chris Ward, who is the chief supply chain officer for the chain, says: "Our fries will now be cooked in an authentic way, 100 percent beef tallow, in order to achieve the highest quality and best taste."

If you think people won't notice that beef fat is being used in the new recipe, think again. There are Change.org petitions for McDonald's to bring back beef fat fry frying, referring to them as "throwback fries."

While using beef fat is controversial for health reasons, there is new research that shows that vegetable oils are worse for you than previously believed. So, if you need that final push to get you to try beef fat fries, maybe that fact can ease your mind a little.

