Steve Martin is putting a classic bluegrass spin on Lil Nas X's smash hit "Old Town Road" with the help of some friends.

Steve Martin Takes "Old Town Road" and Makes It Bluegrass

The actor and musician rounded up some key players in the world of bluegrass to really make this project sing.

Alison Brown, Del McCoury and Dan Tyminski each add their musical talents to the song, with Martin, McCoury and Tyminski juggling the majority of the vocals.

It's not Martin's first go-around with Brown. The two released a collaborative album called Safe, Sensible and Sane in October of 2025. The project brought in other notable artists including Vince Gill, Jason Mraz and more.

Steve Martin's History with Bluegrass Music

Despite being known for his acting and comedy, Martin has been a lover of music — specifically bluegrass — for quite some time. He has played the banjo for most of his life, and in the early days of his stand-up, he used it as a prop.

That prop became an outlet for him. and he has since released music of his own, winning a Grammy Award for his 2009 album The Crow: New Songs for the Five-String Banjo. The collection featured appearances from Dolly Parton and Gill on the song "Pretty Flowers."

His musical skills and projects also landed him a spot on the Grand Ole Opry stage. He made his debut on May 30, 2009.

℗ 2009 Rounder Records Manufactured and distributed by Concord Music Group Steve Martin - The Crow: New Songs for the Five-String Banjo

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Was a Record-Breaking Song

Martin and his crew certainly put a new spin on "Old Town Road." While the track features heavy trap beats, Martin's version is light and airy, floating on the wings of the banjos.

The song was originally released in 2018, with a new version arriving in 2019 featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Old Town Road" was a big hit, and it shot up the charts to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs list.

It would remain there for 19 weeks, which set a new record at the time for non-holiday hits. That milestone would be met by Shaboozey in 2024 with his song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Making History: Ella Langley Sets New Billboard Record with "Choosin' Texas"

In 2026, however, Ella Langley would not only tie the record set by the two songs, but break it with her track "Choosin' Texas." Her song has since set a new record as the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 for both holiday and non-holiday hits, with 24 weeks at the top.