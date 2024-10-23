Major Grocery Chain Shutting Down 7 Stores Permanently, In One State, On Same Day

The retail apocalypse is at an all-time high right now in America. Now, Stop & Shop, a major grocery store chain, is stopping the shopping at seven of its stores in the same state on the same day.

Earlier in the year, Stop & Shop announced plans to close some 30+ stores down, but those plans didn't include exact dates, just sometime by November.

Now we have learned not only the date of the fate of these seven stores, but have noticed that there is one that was slated to close that was removed.

A store in Newton, Mass., included on the July list is not included on the latest reported list. Did that store suddenly start to do well, or did they decide to change directions on that one for other reasons? It's unclear.

The seven Stop & Shop stores to close first — as part of their parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA's "Growing Together" strategy — will all be in the state of Massachusetts. The mass closures will happen on the same day, October 3.

The 7 stores closing are:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St., Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

Products in the impacted stores will be discounted starting this week, and the company says it will work with local food pantries to donate food for local consumers’ Thanksgiving meals.

Stop & Shop will continue to operate around 350 stores in America, all of them in the northeastern part of America.

This seems to be the first batch of 32 stores that Stop & Shop plans to close for good by 2024's end. It will be a tough pill to swallow for Massachusetts residents, both job wise and needing-groceries wise.

As with most of these closures, the company promises to provide options for the impacted employees of the downsizing. However, that would require some employees to travel even further for work, or perhaps, relocate, which isn't in the cards for everyone.

