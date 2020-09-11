Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles is updating her professional resume yet again. She's joined the judges panel of a new competition program called the Go-Big Show.

“Big News!!!! Big news!!!! IT’S GO TIME! Get ready for the biggest, most extreme talent show ever," Nettles wrote on Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 10), alongside a wild promo video for the new show, which will air on networks such as TBS, TNT and TruTV. "I can’t wait!!!”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nettles is part of a star-studded cast of judges, including actor Rosario Dawson, rapper Snoop Dogg and professional wrestler Cody Rhodes. Comedian Bert Kreischer will host the show, which will include acts such as alligator trainers, stunt people and monster truck drivers all vying to take home a $100,000 prize.

"Go-Big Show celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent," says Corie Henson, executive vice president and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and TruTV. "Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent."

So far, a total of 10 episodes of the action-packed show have been ordered by the various Turner networks. Everyone involved has followed all necessary COVID-19 protocols during filming, which has required the show's contestants and staff quarantining together and the audience watching from their cars in an outdoor area.

Back in 2012, Nettles served as a judge on the ABC singing competition show Duets alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Robin Thicke.