Taco Bell has revealed six new menu additions and they are far from normal.

Per All Recipes, the beloved taco chain has dropped some bangers on us:

Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce Loaded Steak & Jalapeño Topped Fries Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Crispy Chicken Taco Crispy Chicken Burrito

As for what the difference between a Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup and a Cantina Chicken Quesadilla is, it's the same ingredients, just rolled and hot-pressed, compared to an open wrap.

The important thing to note here is that the Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce and the Loaded Steak & Jalapeño Topped Fries are now available nationwide at all Taco Bell locations.

The Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, Crispy Chicken Taco and the Crispy Chicken Burrito are only being tested at select locations, and if they are well embraced, they will get rolled out nationally.

Those select locations are kind of random, but there could be a reason that they are only testing the other four menu items at locations in Oklahoma City, Okla., and Charlotte, North Carolina. If you would like to see which exact locations carry the test items, you can download the official Taco Bell app.

With the cult-like following that Taco Bell has, it would not be that surprising to see people road-tripping to those cities just to document what these items look and taste like all over social media.

