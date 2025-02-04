Which Food Items Will Cost You More This Super Bowl Party Season?

As the Super Bowl grows near, you may want to double check that grocery list and try and see if you can save a little money this year.

A report prepared by Wells Fargo shows that the 2025 Super Bowl is going to cost the average party host roughly the same amount that it cost in 2024, $139 per ten people.

But once you take a closer look at the numbers, you can see some areas where you can save.

If you are the kind of person that loves a veggie tray during the big game, good news — veggies lead the way on things that are cheaper this year. Celery, just in case you need something on the side of your chicken wings, is down 8 percent. Broccoli, maybe a healthy alternate to the chips with the dip, is down 7 percent.

Now, if you are more like me, there is some good news as well: Tortilla chips, salsa and nacho cheese are on the right side of the bargain list, as they are down 1 percent.

But it’s 2025, so you know some things are going to be more expensive — it is the veggies. Cherry tomatoes and avocados are both up 12 percent, meaning your world famous guacamole is gonna cost you more than ever this Super Bowl.

Other items on the more expensive list are chicken wings (7 percent more than normal), beer (2 percent) and wine (2 percent).

Lastly, if you are planning to put a little money down, you are not alone. Lending Tree found that 59 percent of people who will be wagering on the Big Game will keep it below $100 on bets, while 41 percent say they are going over that mark.

Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 9, between the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, with a kick-off from New Orleans set for 6:30 ET.

