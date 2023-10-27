Suzanne Somers’ Death Certificate Confirms Official Cause of Death

Suzanne Somers died from breast cancer that ultimately spread to her brain before taking her life, according to her death certificate.

The Blast has obtained Somers' death certificate, which lists her official cause of death as "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain." A biopsy confirmed those results, according to the report.

The medical examiner did not perform an autopsy on Somers, according to the Blast. Her death certificate lists hypertension (high blood pressure) and hydrocephalus (excess fluid on the brain) as other secondary conditions that contributed to the Three's Company star's death. According to her death certificate, she had battled hydrocephalus for more than a year, receiving a shunt to help remove excess fluid in July of 2022.

Somers shot to fame playing Chrissy Snow on Three's Company from 1977 until 1980. She went on to a long career that encompassed other TV projects including She's the Sheriff and Step By Step, as well as singing, live performances, health and wellness products, books and more.

Somers died on Oct. 15 after fighting cancer off and on since 2000. She was 76 years old. Her family had gathered at her home to celebrate what would have been her 77th birthday on Oct. 16.