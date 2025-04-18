Taco Bell Is Bringing a Back Menu Item That Sold Out Last Year + Making It Permanent

Taco Bell tried offering crispy chicken nuggets to customers last year, and it went so well that they are bringing them back to their menus, permanently.

The popular fast food chain is bringing back their Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which debuted in December 2024 and sold out less than a week later.

Nation's Restaurant News reports that Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming back on April 24, and from there will work their way to becoming a forever thing on the Taco Bell menu by 2026.

At the beginning of Taco Bell's nugget offering, fans were initially shocked that a place that is known for Mexican cuisine would have chicken nuggets. Critics mocked, but people flocked!

Now, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, Taylor Montgomery, is speaking out about the success of the nuggets and their boisterous future.

"The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want," Montgomery says. "We know we’re not the usual name in crispy chicken, but our nuggets speak for themselves — they’re bold, different, and unmistakably Taco Bell."

Montgomery is being kind of humble though, to be honest — Taco Bell didn't just whip out some microwaved nuggets here. They tested more than 45 recipe combinations and finally settled on a tortilla breading, thus giving the nuggies a Taco Bell vibe.

The mouthwatering nuggets will come with few different options when they hit the menu: They will be available à la carte, or as part of a combo.

Five-piece nugget plus one dipping sauce: $3.99

Ten-piece nugget plus two dipping sauces: $6.99

Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo: An order of regular nacho fries, nacho cheese sauce, a large fountain drink, five nuggets and one dipping sauce is $5.99, while the same combo with a 10-piece nuggets and two dipping sauces is $8.99.

Those prices don't seem to be too steep in today's day and age, and this offering will surely be a home run like they were in 2024.

