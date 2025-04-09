Fans Ecstatic About Return of Nostalgic Taco Bell Item: ‘Oh My God, Finally!’

Taco Bell knows how to stir up their fans. Now, they have decided to bring back their beloved Doritos Locos Tacos.

The Doritos Locos Tacos are a collaboration between Taco Bell and their once-parent company, Frito-Lay, that started way back in 2012.

Parade reports that the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos have long been available on the Taco Bell menu, but the Cool Ranch flavored version was taken off the menu in 2019 in an attempt to simplify their menu.

The famed Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos are making a triumphant comeback.

Instagram food influencer SnackBetch posted a photo of an ad for the delectable items with a long explanation of the events to come.

"Taco Bell is bringing bring back the fan-favorite Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos! The return of the taco will be part of Taco Bell’s Decades Menu, which will include popular items from the early 2000s and 2010s," the account reports.

If the past is anything like the future, Taco Bell will randomly drop the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos one day, and Americans across the board will freak out and head to Taco Bell to get one, and likely cause a nationwide demand.

Taco Bell was once owned by Frito-Lay, until they were sold in 1997 to Yum! Brands. The partnership between Frito-Lay and Taco Bell still remains strong, as they came up with the Doritos Locos Tacos in 2012, 15 years after the brand changing ownership.

Keep you eyes on the prize, the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, as they could drop any day now.

