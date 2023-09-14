Severe storms passed through Crowley, La. recently, and they caused some pretty devastating damage. One thing in particular that happened during this storm is making its rounds on the internet.

A woman was in the drive-thru line waiting on her Taco Bell order, when she looked up and saw the restaurant's giant sign, at least 50 ft. tall, start to shake in the wind.

Moments later, the unthinkable happened: The entire pole and sign fell right on top of her car, trapping her in the driver's seat.

The pole obliterated the complete back seat of the car. See the photos:

TacoBellSign KLFY.com loading...

"EMTs were on site pretty quick," Scott Richard, superintendent of Acadia Parish, explains. "The individual was taken out of the car very carefully and miraculously she was not injured more than she was."

There is no doubt that if someone was in the back seat of the car, they wouldn't have made it out of this nightmare of an ordeal alive.

Madyson Dailey, the daughter of the woman in the car, says, "She called and said her head was bleeding and she was stuck in her car and that a pole fell into her car. She has a minor gash in her head which led to her getting staples but other then that she will be fine."

Taco Bell has not commented on the situation. Although it was not their fault and the result of weather, perhaps the woman will walk away with some free tacos.

