Twenty-eight-year-old Tanner Gomes had his pick of The Voice coaches after singing Dustin Lynch's "Cowboys and Angels" during his audition on Tuesday night (Oct. 27) -- except, that is, for the show's resident country boy, Blake Shelton. Instead, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani were left to brag about their individual country cred to try and woo the Yuma, Ariz., native.

Clarkson was the first to turn her chair for Gomes, early in his performance. The move was met with a fistpump from the TV singing competition hopeful as he continued his performance of Lynch's debut single from 2012, a No. 2 chart hit. Legend and Stefani both made last-second moves to turn their chairs for Gomes.

"Right now's a good time to ask your boyfriend why he didn't turn around," Clarkson told Stefani after Gomes' performance. Shelton, for his part, explained in response to the ribbing that he already has plenty of country acts on his team this season, and wanted Gomes to be able to select a coach who doesn't have that type of artist on their team.

"Us three are known as the country experts on this show," Legend joked, prompting Stefani to point to "Nobody But You," her and Shelton's recent No. 1 duet, share that her first concert was an Emmylou Harris show and explain how she's "learned so much" about the genre since starting her relationship with Shelton. Clarkson, for her part, played up her love of old-school country, telling Gomes that his voice "sounds like everything I love about '80s and '90s country."

"Hey, when I go home tonight, guess who I go home with?" Stefani quipped.

"... and I go home with '90s country playlists!" Clarkson replied.

In the end, Clarkson's early turn for Gomes proved an advantage. The Nashville resident is now a Team Kelly member.

Gomes comes by his country look -- he donned a cowboy hat and Western-style shirt for his performance -- honestly. His grew up on a ranch, he explained before his performance.

Gomes has been watching The Voice since its first season, and called his audition "the step I needed, finally, to turn [my family's] lives around." When Gomes was a child, he and his mother were in a car accident, and as she recovered from her injuries, she became addicted to the opioids she was prescribed.

"It was hard every single day. I had to step up," Gomes shared, choking up. "I honestly think I can make it through anything after all that."

Happily, Gomes' mother is now clean, and their relationship is a good one. She and two other family members watched proudly via a video screen as he secured his spot on the show.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8PM ET.

