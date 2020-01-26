It's already a big night at the Grammys for Tanya Tucker. The singer won the Best Country Album award at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26) in Los Angeles.

This marks Tucker's second Grammy Award, following her win the in the Best Country Song category moments earlier. The other nominees for the Best Country Album Grammy were Eric Church for Desperate Man, Reba McEntire for Strong Than the Truth, Pistol Annies for Interstate Gospel and Thomas Rhett for Center Point Road.

Taking the stage to accept the Best Country Album Grammy, Tucker referenced producer Shooter Jennings' father, the legendary Waylon Jennings. It was the younger Jennings and Brandi Carlile who co-produced While I'm Livin' (2019), and Tucker revealed that it was Jennings who really convinced her to record it. She was ready to cancel the recording session, but during a phone call from Texas, "He said to me, 'Tanya you always said you'd do anything in the world for me ... just do this for me.'"

"There's no words to express how I feel right now," Tucker added.

Carlile took the stage to add how she couldn't believe this was the 61-year-old's first album in two decades. The death of Tucker's parents was the reason why, viewers learned during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony speech.

Tucker is up for four awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS, but fans can also watch online. Country performers at the Grammys include Tucker, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and Blake Shelton.

