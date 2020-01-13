Tanya Tucker may have had the "horses in the back," but she had Billy Ray Cyrus up front and center onstage with her to perform his smash hit "Old Town Road" over the weekend.

It all went down on Sunday (Jan. 12), when Tucker performed a concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Tucker's own band handled the melody of the country-meets-trap song, while Cyrus took the lead vocals. Tucker attempted to sing Lil Nas X's rap; however, when it got to the lyrics "I've got the horses in the back," she abandoned Cyrus in favor of showing off her dance moves.

"Old Town Road" originally charted on Billboard's country charts for three weeks during the Spring of 2019, before the single got the boot from the country charts. The song went on to be a commercial success for Lil Nas X as the remix with Cyrus went on to become the song with the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart in the summer of 2019, surpassing the previous record holder "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

Tucker and Cyrus also performed Cryrus' massive '90s country hit "Achy Breaky Heart."

The Boot reports that there were several famous faces at Tucker's show in addition to Cyrus – Margo Price, actor Dennis Quaid, Billy Joe Shaver, Jamey Johnson and Lee Ann Womack. Shaver, Johnson and Womack also joined Tucker onstage throughout the concert.

Tucker's star-studded show at the Ryman served as the beginning event for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. The tour has not officially begun; starting Feb. 5 Tucker will pair with a host of past and current CMT Next Women of Country members, including Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County for shows. Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, who both assisted in producing Tucker's Grammy-nominated album While I'm Livin', will be appearing on various stops of the tour.