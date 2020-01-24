10 Things You Never Knew About Tanya Tucker:

Nearly 50 years after her debut in country music, Tanya Tucker is enjoying a career resurgence. She's seen, done and been through a lot since breaking onto the scene with her debut single, "Delta Dawn," in 1972, and her 2019 album While I'm Livin' reflects some of those experiences.

Tucker was just 13 years old when she first found country music fame. Out of her more than six dozen singles, 15 hit No. 1, but she's also famous for her non-musical exploits and her high-profile love life, frequently recounted in the tabloids.

Nonetheless, Tucker is an outlaw-esque legend in country music — so much so, in fact, that Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings signed on to produce While I'm Livin', which earned Tucker four Grammy Awards nominations in 2020. Read on to learn a few tidbits you might not know about Tucker.