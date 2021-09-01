Introducing Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

Interviews with country music's hottest hitmakers and biggest stars are now available for you to hear all day, every day. Taste of Country's newest on demand offering is Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, hosted by ToC Nights' Evan and Amber.

The two radio pros have formed great relationships with the biggest names in country music to the point that stars like Keith Urban know them by their first names and peculiarities. The "Wild Hearts" singer is on tap for the month of September, but Ep. 1 drops on Thursday (Sept. 2) with Michael Ray. In the meantime, here's the pilot — an introduction to the show.

Every episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand finds country music’s hottest stars visiting with Evan and Amber of Taste of Country Nights, a nationally syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 stations nationwide. Go deep inside new music to learn the inspiration behind familiar hits and hear stories about this wild life you won't hear elsewhere.

Find Taste of Country Nights, On Demand wherever you podcast, including Apple Podcasts. The newest episodes will also appear on the Taste of Country Podcasts landing page. This on-demand show is the last from the Townsquare Media network.