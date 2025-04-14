Check Out These Tasty 2025 Tax Day Food Deals

Tax Day is here once again, and whether you're celebrating a big refund coming your way or feeling blue after seeing how much you owe, there are several restaurant chains that are making April 15 a day to enjoy.

Per USA Today, nearly two dozen restaurants and fast food chains are offering discounts, BOGOs and more.

Some have really gotten into the Tax Day spirit using tax terminology like 1040 and 1099 to spruce up their deals.

2025 Tax Day Food Deals:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven customers can enjoy $10.40 off any delivery order of $20 or more when they use the code "WRITEOFF" in the 7-Eleven delivery app.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ's will give customers $10 off any $40 purchase when they use the code "10OFF40" on dine in and takeout orders.

Burger King

Royal Perks members can enjoy 1-cent cheeseburgers with any purchase of $1 or more at participating Burger King restaurants.

California Tortilla

Customers can get a free small order of chips and queso when they use the code "1040" in-store, online or on the app.

Casey's

Casey's Rewards members will receive a free large one-topping pizza credited to their account when they purchase one large pizza. They will have until May 6 to redeem their "pizza refund."

Checkers & Rally's

Customers can receive a crispy fish or spicy chicken sandwich for $3 at participating restaurants.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Customers can upgrade the size of their drink order at no charge.

Fazoli's

Fazoli's baked spaghetti is buy one, get one free with the code "TAX25" at participating locations.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Customers who make a purchase of $1 or more through the app will earn double points which can be redeemed on future purchases.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies is offering a buy one, get one free offer on their chocolate chip cookie cake slices. Customers can get theirs in-store at participating locations.

Hooters

Customers can purchase one select appetizer for $4.15 when they order through the app at participating locations.

Kona Ice

Kone Ice will be giving away free cups of shaved ice.

Krispy Kreme

Customers who order a dozen doughnuts will receive a free original glazed donut for the price of the sales tax when ordering in-store, online or though the app. Just use the code "TAXBREAK." Limit two-dozen for in-store purchases and one dozen for online orders.

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Any pepperoni pizza (excluding the minis) is 15 percent off with code "ALLPEPP1525."

Pot Belly

Customers will receive a free original sandwich with the purchase of any original or big-sized sandwich when they use the code "BOGO" online or through the app.

Round Table Pizza

Large and extra large pizzas are $7 off with the code "RTP220" at participating locations. Customers can take advantage of this deal through April 17.

Shake Shack

When customers place an order of $10.40 or more at Shake Shack, they'll receive free single black truffle burger, black truffle 'shroom burger or black truffle parmesan fries. Use the promo code "TRUFFLETAX."

Smoothie King

Healthy Rewards Members will receive $3 off any $15 purchase or $4 off your $20 purchase.

Sonny's BBQ

St. Louis rib dinners will be $10.99 on tax day.