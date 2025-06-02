Little Leighton Grace Kerr is absolutely enamored with her mom, Taylor Kerr. The Maddie & Tae singer's toddler daughter was caught watching the duo perform on the Today show and couldn't help, but smile and sing along.

In a video shared to Maddie & Tae's social media, Leighton is filled with emotions as she listens to the song "Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams."

"That's my mama!" she says with excitement, almost on the verge of tears it appears. "That's my mama."

"I love my mommy," she says with the sweetest smile.

The video also shows baby brother Chapel Shields lying on the couch. At one point he lets out a happy squeal as Leighton sings along to the song.

"I wanna sing too, with my mommy and my Maddie," she states, referring to her mom's duo partner, Maddie Font.

Maddie & Tae were a part of the Citi Concert Series on the Today show, singing the lead single off their new album, "Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams." The two say the song is the first they have written about motherhood.

Who Are Maddie & Tae's Children?

Font and Kerr of Maddie & Tae are both in their mom eras. Kerr and her husband of five years, Josh Kerr, share two children. Leighton Grace was born Jan. 17, 2022, but had a lengthy stay in the neonatal intensive care unit before finally getting to go home. Their son Chapel Shields was born on Oct. 29, 2024.

Font and her husband Jonah Font welcome their first child, Forrest Henry, on Sept. 9, 2023. The couple have been married for nearly six years.

Are Maddie & Tae Touring in 2025?

After dropping their new album, Love & Light, on May 2 the duo announced a tour borrowing the project's title for the name. The Love & Light Tour kicks off on Friday, June 6 in Nashville, Tenn. and will run throughout the summer before wrapping on Oct. 4 in Buckeye, Ariz.