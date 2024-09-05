New Pictures Offer Fiery Sneak Peek at Taylor Sheridan’s New ‘Landman’ Series
Taylor Sheridan's hotly anticipated new series, Landman, is set to premiere soon, and Paramount is giving fans a sneak peek of the fiery action (literally) in a new series of photos from the show's first season.
Billy Bob Thornton stars in Landman as Tommy Norris, who works to secure the land for major oil companies to drill, as well as managing the people involved — by any means necessary, from the looks of a new trailer for the upcoming show.
The show is slated to premiere on Paramount+ in November.
Paramount is letting fans in on some of the action in a series of pictures featuring Thornton and his fellow Landman stars Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, as well as more of the actors from the show, who include Ali Larter, James Jordan from Yellowstone, Michelle Randolph from Yellowstone prequel 1923, country singer Mark Collie and more.
Landman takes place in the hard-driving oil business in West Texas, and though the photos don't give away too much, they depict a show whose drama reaches from the oil fields — there's an oil rig completely engulfed in flames in one preview pic — all the way into the boardroom and beyond, and the previews hint at some interpersonal intrigues, as well.
Landman is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17, via Paramount+. The series will bow with two episodes, and subsequent episodes will debut each Sunday for a total of 10 episodes in Season 1.
Scroll through the photos below to get an early look at the drama and action on Landman.
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.
PICTURES: Get a First Look at Taylor Sheridan's New Show, 'Landman'
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICS: See Inside Taylor Sheridan's Historic 6666 Ranch in Texas
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Stunning $4.95 Million Wyoming Ranch
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
Yellowstone: Who Said 'No' To Taylor Sheridan?
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes