New Pictures Offer Fiery Sneak Peek at Taylor Sheridan’s New ‘Landman’ Series

Taylor Sheridan's hotly anticipated new series, Landman, is set to premiere soon, and Paramount is giving fans a sneak peek of the fiery action (literally) in a new series of photos from the show's first season.

Billy Bob Thornton stars in Landman as Tommy Norris, who works to secure the land for major oil companies to drill, as well as managing the people involved — by any means necessary, from the looks of a new trailer for the upcoming show.

The show is slated to premiere on Paramount+ in November.

Paramount is letting fans in on some of the action in a series of pictures featuring Thornton and his fellow Landman stars Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, as well as more of the actors from the show, who include Ali Larter, James Jordan from Yellowstone, Michelle Randolph from Yellowstone prequel 1923, country singer Mark Collie and more.

Landman takes place in the hard-driving oil business in West Texas, and though the photos don't give away too much, they depict a show whose drama reaches from the oil fields — there's an oil rig completely engulfed in flames in one preview pic — all the way into the boardroom and beyond, and the previews hint at some interpersonal intrigues, as well.

Landman is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17, via Paramount+. The series will bow with two episodes, and subsequent episodes will debut each Sunday for a total of 10 episodes in Season 1.

Scroll through the photos below to get an early look at the drama and action on Landman.

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at Taylor Sheridan's New Show, 'Landman' Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's new show, Landman, is set to premiere in November, and Paramount has released a series of photos that portray a coming season rife with drama. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICS: See Inside Taylor Sheridan's Historic 6666 Ranch in Texas The massive, historic Texas ranch where the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 will shoot has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Stunning $4.95 Million Wyoming Ranch Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan doesn't just write about life on the ranch — he lives it in real life, too. The powerhouse writer-director has just purchased a spectacular ranch in Wyoming for just under $5 million, and the property is absolutely stunning. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker