Paramount Network is giving fans a sneak preview of its upcoming new show, Landman, and the first trailer features plenty of drama and intrigue, as well as a stellar cast of award-winning actors.

Billy Bob Thornton stars in Landman as Tommy Norris, whose job is to secure the land for major oil companies to drill, as well as manage the people involved.

"First part's pretty simple," the Oscar winner says in an ominous voiceover in the trailer below, which Paramount released on Thursday morning (Sept. 5).

"It's the second part that can get you killed."

The trailer shows explosions, fires, dirty dealing, drama and all sorts of intrigue, all set within the high-stakes world of the oil business in West Texas.

A press release describes Landman as a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs" and an "upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Golden Globe nominee Demi Moore and former Man Men star and Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm also star in the show, along with Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph from 1923, James Jordan from Yellowstone, country singer Mark Collie and more.

Hamm is set to star in a recurring guest role, with Andy Garcia and Michael Peña also appearing as guest stars.

Landman is slated to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17, via Paramount+. The series will launch with two episodes, and subsequent episodes of the 10-episode first season will land every Sunday.

Watch the drama in the trailer below:

