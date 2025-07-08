Christmas came early this year with the announcement of not one, but two Yellowstone spinoff series.

The first follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler is expected to arrive in the fall, while the second, which highlights Kayce Dutton's next chapter, will air in spring 2026.

Details about the first series have been hard to hunt down, but showrunners have been more generous in spilling the tea on the latter.

Kayce's journey will be documented on a show called Y: Marshals, The series has already been picked up by CBS and fans can expect some big changes to the franchise we've grown accustomed to.

What Is the Show Y: Marshals About?

What we do know about the storyline of Y: Marshals is that it will follow the character of Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes) as he moves on from the Yellowstone Ranch and joins an elite team of U.S. Marshals. The ex-Navy SEAL will rely on his military training and cowboy skills as he fights crime in the state of Montana.

Fans can also expect there to be some interpersonal drama woven into the storyline.

As for who will be joining Grimes in this new series, the actor promises there will be some "familiar faces" on the screen. It's likely his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill) will be in the picture.

Is Taylor Sheridan Writing Y: Marshals?

While Taylor Sheridan has been front and center both creating and writing every prequel and upcoming sequel in the Yellowstone world, he is taking a secondary role with Y: Marshals. TV Insider reports he is not writing this new series.

Per Deadline, he is serving as a producer.

Spencer Hudnut is stepping in as showrunner and executive producer on the project. Hudnut served in a similar role at CBS for the show SEAL Team.

What Can Fans Expect on Y: Marshals?

Until a trailer is released, it unclear what Y: Marshals will look like. The show will air on a network as opposed to a cable channel like Paramount or its streamer, so it's likely fans will see a toned-down version of Sheridan's creations.

This means no nudity, profanity or graphic violence the other shows are known for.

CBA President Amy Reisenbach promises fans will experience the same quality however, because "we don't do cheap."

"We do have a budget for that show that is in line with other broadcast series," she tells Deadline.