Taylor Swift has donated money to a number of her Swiftie fans that are in need amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 30-year-old found the fans via Twitter and Tumblr after they shared their struggles with their finances during this unimaginable time. Along with thousands of dollars in donations, Swift also sent the fans well wishes and words of encouragement.

Samantha Jacobson was one of the fans that received $3,000 from Swift to help pay her bills after her workplace, a bar at Disney Springs in Disney World, shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

“I was in shock,” Jacobson explains to People. “I was just speechless. I couldn’t believe someone I had looked up to and love and respected for so long has reached out with such generosity.”

Holly Turner is another Swiftie to whom the "Lover" singer donated. Turner tells E! News that she is a freelance music photographer who is unable to work due to the global health crisis.

"I saw that she had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, 'There's no way she's following me because of that.' Then I started losing my mind even more,'" she explains to the outlet.

"I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this," she adds. "I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful."

See through below to meet more of the fans Swift donated to and see her sweet messages of support.