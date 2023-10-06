Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is already a smash hit at the box office, and it hasn't even premiered yet. Ahead of its debut, the project has already sold $100 million in tickets, per Variety.

The movie — which documents the first leg of Swift's record-breaking Eras World Tour — is set to show in 8,500 theaters in 100 countries to start. As of now, the Eras Tour film is on track to be one of the biggest cinematic premieres this year.

The Top 5 Biggest Worldwide Movie Debuts in 2023:

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - $106 million

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - $118 million

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - $120 million

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie - $146 million

1. Barbie - $162 million

While the $100M in advance ticket sales represents international box offices, the film could just as easily cross that milestone domestically.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has already smashed some records, including a single-day sales record when it brought $26 million in tickets on Day 1. Previously that record had been $16.9 million set by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans will be able to see the film when it premieres on Friday, Oct. 13 — 13, of course, which is Swift's lucky number. AMC Theaters across the country will be doing four showings a day each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Swift will resume her Eras Tour on Nov. 9 as she takes the show to South America. The trek will continue around the globe through next summer before returning to the States on Oct. 9, 2024. As of now, the massive tour is expected to wrap on Nov. 3, 2024.

The pop singer has been enjoying some time off recently, but has remained in the public eye due to her rumored romance with NFL tight end Travis Kelce. Although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, Swift has been attending some of Kelce's games this season.