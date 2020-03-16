Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Self-Isolate: ‘It’s a Really Scary Time’

The fact that many people continue to go out and live life like normal amid the spread of coronavirus in the United States is not sitting well with Taylor Swift.

"I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now," Swift wrote in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday (March 15), according to Rolling Stone.

"I'm seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening," she continues. "This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this."

Just a couple of weeks ago, Swift gave a helping hand to Nashville, a city close to her heart, after parts of the surrounding area were devastated by a tornado. The former country star donated $1 million dollars to relief efforts. Now, the Tennessee native is using her platformto teach fans how they can alleviate the spread of the coronavirus.

Swift recognizes that it's a scary time — as of Monday (March 16), coronavirus deaths have passed 6,500 worldwide, according to CNN.

"It's a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now," Swift says.

Country stars are feeling those sacrifices right now, with nearly all of the genre's biggest acts having to cancel or postpone their touring plans for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the ACM Awards — which typically take place in early April in Las Vegas — have been postponed until at least September.