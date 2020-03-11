The ACM Awards are still on schedule to go live on April 5, but the Academy of Country Music says they'll take all precautions necessary and continue to work with the CDC and other government health agencies as coronavirus spreads.

A note from the ACM — issued Wednesday morning (March 11) via email — reaffirms their commitment to the CBS broadcast and live show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions remain committed to serving fans and our country music community by producing The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards live from Las Vegas on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance. We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees.

With other April festivals in California postponing in recent days (Coachella, Stagecoach), and SXSW in Austin, Texas, doing the same last week, attention was starting to turn to the 2020 ACM Awards, which prides itself on being much more than an awards show. An entire weekend of concerts and fan interactions surround the Sunday night event. Fans fly in from around the world to experience something that's quickly becoming a second Fan Fest (the name the CMA Music Festival had for most of its existence).

Keith Urban was announced as host for the 2020 ACM Awards last month. The nominations revealed four Entertainer of the Year nominees who were not up for the award in 2019. Overall, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominees with five apiece.

To date, the total cases of coronavirus in the United States have reached 1,000, with 32 deaths. That's a small percentage of the 120,000 cases and 4,000 deaths worldwide. CBS news reports that one week ago there was just 126 cases in the United States.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.

WATCH: Blake Shelton Is the Real ACM Awards Snub: