Taylor Swift is at the 2024 Super Bowl (Feb. 11), and she's already proving she's the best, most supportive football girlfriend ever.

Throughout the game, Swift could be seen cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and having fun with her friends and family in the VIP box.

Along with her mom and dad Andrea and Scott Swift, the pop star brought along her friends Ice Spice and Blake Lively as her personal guests to the big game.

Wearing a black corset top, ripped and bejeweled jeans, a ponytail and a Kansas City Chiefs jacket, Swift completed her look with a cute 87 necklace in reference to Kelce's player number on the Chiefs.

During the game Swift cheered on Kelce as she jumped up and down, flung her arms in the air, hugged her friends and generally had the most expressive reactions to the high-pressure football game.

The Super Bowl comes amid a busy time for Swift, who performed four back-to-back concerts in Tokyo this week as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

After her last show concluded on Saturday (Feb. 10), Swift hopped on a flight back to the U.S. to make it just in time for Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas featuring the Chiefs up against the San Francisco 49ers for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

