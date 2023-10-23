Taylor Swift joined Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes' family in a suite to watch her boyfriend's game on Sunday. Pictures show her struggling to keep her eyes on the field.

Honestly, can you blame her? A photo gallery below finds the two adorable culprits.

Swift is dating Travis Kelce, a start tight end for the Chiefs.

His team is 4-0 since when she attends his games.

The pop singer looks to have become friends with Brittany Mahomes. They even have their own handshake:

The Chiefs beat the San Diego Chargers 31-17 on Sunday, but as usual, all eyes were on the suites and Swift. Brittany Mahomes brought her two kids to the game, and Swift was smitten. Photos show son Bronze (11 months) and daughter Sterling (2) in mama's arms, getting a lot of attention from the "Shake It Off" hitmaker.

Swift, 33, doesn't have any kids of her own. It's not clear how serious her relationship with Kelce is, as he has tried to downplay it when talking on his New Heights podcast.

While Kelce's mom has been spotted in the suite with Swift during previous games, photogs were trained on Brittany and Taylor this week. Another face pops into several photos, however — yep, that is Jackson Mahomes standing over the two women's shoulders in many of these pictures.

Jackson is a social media star as well, but he was arrested in May and charged with aggravated sexual battery for an incident that took place at a restaurant three months prior. Swift fans on social media did not have a positive response to the potential for a Taylor and Jackson friendship.

