Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ With Brendon Urie

Taylor Swift's "Me!" lyrics are all about owning your uniqueness, which is as true to form for the now-pop star now as it was when she debuted in country music as a teen.

Swift surprised fans when debuting "Me!," a new (pop) single featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie, early Friday morning (April 26), but they weren't shocked — she'd been teasing the release of new music for awhile via Instagram, and even showed up at a mysterious butterfly mural on Thursday in Nashville.

Swift's new song is once again pop perfection. It's the first release from her seventh studio album, but the first release on her new record label, Republic Records after her departure from her all-time home, Big Machine Records.

"Me! is all about embracing your individuality and owning it," Swift says in an interview. "With a pop song, we had the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and we wanted it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves."

It serves its purpose.

Taylor Swift's "Me!" Lyrics With Brendon Urie:

I promise that you'll never find another like me

Verse 1: Taylor Swift

I know that I'm a handful, baby, uh / I know I never think before I jump / And you're the kind of guy the ladies want/ And there's a lot of cool chicks out there / I know that I went psycho on the phone / I never leave well enough alone / And trouble's gonna follow where I go / And there's a lot of cool chicks out there.

Pre-chorus: Taylor Swift

But one of these things is not like the others / Like a rainbow with all of the colors / Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you'll never find another like

Chorus: Taylor Swift

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh / I'm the only one of me / Baby, that's the fun of me / Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh / You're the only one of you / Baby, that's the fun of you / And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me.

Verse 2: Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

I know I tend to make it about me / I know you never get just what you see

But I will never bore you, baby / And there's a lot of lame guys out there / And when we had that fight out in the rain / You went after me and called my name / I never wanna see you walk away / And there's a lot of lame guys out there.

Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

'Cause one of these things is not like the others / Livin' in winter, I am your summer / Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you'll never find another like

Chorus: Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh / I'm the only one of me / Let me keep you company / Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh / You're the only one of you / Baby, that's the fun of you / And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me

Bridge: Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

Hey, kids! / Spelling is fun! / Girl, there ain't no I in "team" / But you know there is a "me" / Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3 / I promise that you'll never find another like me / Girl, there ain't no I in "team" / But you know there is a "me" / And you can't spell "awesome" without "me" / I promise that you'll never find another like.

Jimmie Allen's New RISERS Performance Is So Much Fun