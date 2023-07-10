Hear Taylor Swift’s ‘Mine (Taylor’s Version)’ From ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift delivered her latest re-recorded project, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), on Friday, July 7. With it came a new version of her 2010 country hit, "Mine."

The crossover star opted to keep much of the song's sound intact — she also kept all of the lyrics the same. "Mine (Taylor's Version)" maintains many elements of country music, but leans just a little bit more into the pop side, with less twang. The original release peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart, held back by Darius Rucker's "Come Back Song."

This new version feel richer, and Swift — now 33 — has more depth, a byproduct of vocal maturity and overall seasoning as an artist. However, she keeps the same love story vibes, allowing fans to throw themselves into the timeless story she created more than a decade ago.

Although she's older now, Swift's heartfelt authenticity shines through. She delivers the vocals with the same honesty she did as a 20-year-old — a forever fan of love.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is a reunion of sorts for Swift and the genre that started it all for her.

The 2023 version of the project has already broken a streaming record: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) just became the most-streamed country album in Spotify's history. It also broke a single-day streaming record on the platform for 2023.

"We've had the time of our lives breaking records with you," Spotify wrote on social media, celebrating the moment.