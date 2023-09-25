18 Pictures of Taylor Swift Cheering on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift may have grown up a Philadelphia Eagles fan, but she sure is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Here are 18 pictures of the pop star cheering for Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl champions over the weekend.

Swift wore a white tank top and Chiefs-red jacket as she joined Kelce's mother Donna in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 24). Find pictures of Swift and Donna (plus a bunch of friends and family) below. You may have spotted a video or two on social media, as well.

Actually, if you were anywhere near X (formerly Twitter), you've pretty much seen her reaction to every play.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating?

Rumors that Swift and Kelce might be a couple have been circulating for a couple weeks. He seemingly manifested the relationship after claiming he'd reached out to her out of the blue, asking for a date. The Chief and his brother — fellow NFL player Jason Kelce — have both led fans on and dodged the question, but early on Travis made it clear that he'd sent an invite to Swift to watch a home game.

She took him up on it, and then some. Not only did the former country singer attend the game, she left with Kelce afterward:

Next up for the Chiefs: An away game against the New York Jets (Swift has a home in NYC). Next up for Swift: a long break until the international leg of her Eras Tour begins in November.

