A 54-year-old woman was arrested outside of Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home on Monday (July 3). The alleged trespasser was on the property when police escorted her off in handcuffs.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella tells TMZ his officers responded to a call regarding a trespasser at Swift's residence. The woman — Kimberly Meyer — had previously been told to leave the property, but refused.

After being charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing, Meyer was released from custody, but will return for a July 14 court date. It's not clear whether Swift was at her home at the time. The singer shared photos of herself and her friends celebrating Fourth of July at the estate.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," she writes alongside a handful of snaps.

It's not the first time a trespasser has been arrested outside one of Swift's homes, nor the first time it's happened at her Rhode Island residence.

In 2013, just a month after she purchased the house, a man was arrested for attempting to access the property by swimming up to it. The 22-year-old was taken into custody and charged with willful trespassing.

Then, in 2019, 32-year-old David Page Liddle was arrested after reports of a suspicious person came in. Liddle was carrying a bat, gloves, lock picks and a crowbar when he was apprehended near her East Coast estate.

Swift is currently on her much-talked-about Eras Tour, which will continue in the United States through Aug. 9. She recently announced she will take the show overseas. As of now, the Eras Tour will conclude Aug. 17, 2024, after visiting Europe, Asia and Australia. The megastar released her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album on Friday (July 7). She has a show in Kansas City Friday night.