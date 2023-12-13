Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Sets a Guinness World Record

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has officially claimed the Guinness World Record for highest-grossing tour of all time. This year, Swift's tour also became the first to ever break $1 billion in revenue.

The Guinness Record for highest-grossing tour was previously held by Elton John's five-year-plus Farewell Yellow Brick Road farewell tour, which earned $939 million and smashed revenue records previously held by Ed Sheeran, U2 and the Rolling Stones.

But it took Swift less than a year to best John's five-year accomplishment: As of December, the Eras Tour has earned $1.04 billion, according to data collected by Pollstar. Swift has shows on the books through December 2024, so it's inevitable that she'll beat her current Guinness Record in short order.

The Eras Tour is, of course, the most successful tour of the year by a landslide. It's the top-selling show of 2023, bringing in more cash than No. 2 and No. 3 on that list combined. Those tours were from Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band; they earned $579.8 million and $379.5 million, respectively.

Swift's 34th birthday is on Wednesday (Dec. 13) and she celebrated by making the Eras Tour Concert Film –– which came out in theaters in November –– available to rent at home. The on-demand version of the concert film features three new additions not included in the theater version: Swift's live performances of "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live" from her Eras Tour stage.