Sure, we enjoy some goat cheese from time to time, but we never want to hear about an innocent goat being the victim of a farm animal murder scandal.

But that's what went down at a recent Future Farmers of America competition goat event.

A 17-year-old Texas girl named Aubrey Vanlandingham is being accused of murdering an innocent 6-month-old baby goat that was slated to compete against her goat at the competition.

According to Inside Edition, Vanlandingham was caught on surveillance tape entering the goat's pen and force-feeding it with a large syringe. She also sprayed his pen with a spray bottle. The goat, named Willie, died 21 hours later.

An autopsy showed that the cause of death was poisoning from a commonly used farm pesticide.

Vanlandingham is a high school cheerleader who was previously said to be well liked in her community of Cedar Park, near Austin, so this has shocked many who know her.

Police say that days prior, the teen searched "How much bleach can kill an animal," "Poisoning pets what you should know" and best of all, "How to clear search history" on her phone.

Now, she is being charged with cruelty to livestock animals. Depending on the severity of the classification of the crime, and if she will be charged as an adult or not, she could be facing some jail time for this offense.

Vanlandingham is due in court on Jan. 15.