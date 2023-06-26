Tenille Townes is joining forces with pop-rock legends Train and rapper Bryce Vine on a new, perfect-for-summer song, "I Know." Driven by strings and steel drums, the easy breezy track will have you swaying back and forth with its island vibes. There's even the sounds of seagulls in the background.

"I Know" tells the story of doing anything to keep the one that you love. Faced with a conversation of breaking up, the main character assures their lover that they will do anything to keep the love alive.

"Baby, you're the only one to make me feel / I know I know I know what I want for real / I've been in love before, but this is new / I know I know I know everything I'll do / To stay with you," Townes and Monahan harmonize in the chorus.

It's not the first time lead vocalist Pat Monahan has waded out into the country music water - he's worked with Cam and Ashley Monroe. After penning "I Know" with Vine, he wanted to find someone with a unique voice. He tells People he was happy with how adaptable Townes was on the pop-laden track.

"I really can't believe how pop and cool she sounds on this song as a country singer," he gushes. "She really did an amazing job."

The feelings were mutual as Townes shared her love for Train's music on social media.

"For a girl who has sang Drops of Jupiter a million times, I sure got excited for the invite to sing on the new @train song!!!" she writes alongside the song's video.

After touring with Reba McEntire in 2022, Townes has stayed busy this year playing several shows, including Breland's second annual Breland & Friends in April. She also released a new single last fall called "The Last Time."