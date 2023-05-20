Will Tenille Townes Head up the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Tenille Townes has just released a new video for her new song, "Pieces of My Heart." Will her fans vote her to the top of Taste of Country's video countdown this week?

Townes is up against Alanna Springsteen's new clip for "Chameleon," as well as the latest video from Drew Baldridge, "Can She Have This Dance." Which one has your support?

There have been some big changes in the Top 10 this week after very intense voting. Lana Scott debut all the way up at No. 2 with her video for "Permanent," while Miranda Easten and Ty Herndon with Terri Clark both re-enter the countdown after leaving the Top 10 in recent weeks.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.