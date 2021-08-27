Canadian-born and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Tenille Townes' “Girl Who Didn’t Care" music video is inspiring and powerful. Like the song itself, she wanted the clip to serve as inspiration for women to not be deterred by big dreams, but to chase them.

“I believe it’s a really powerful thing to see real people living out real stories of chasing their dreams,” says Townes in a press release. “I hope when people watch this, they feel inspired to chase their own dreams.”

True to Townes’ vision, her "Girl Who Didn't Care" video features women who have broken the mold and followed their dreams. Record-setting Vanderbilt University football player Sarah Fuller, space enthusiast and Mars One ambassador Alyssa Carson, and Nashville firefighter Shannon Wells all star in the clip.

“I am so excited about this music video,” Townes adds, ”and honored to have Alyssa, Sarah and Shannon be a part of it.”

Townes' video is a true storytelling piece: It begins with images of little girls playing the parts of Townes, Fuller, Carson and Wells as children. They playing sports and dream in their bedrooms, and by the end of the video, the grown-up women are all shown in their element, living out their childhood dreams.

Mason Dixon directed the “Girl Who Don’t Care” video. He has previously worked with other country music stars including Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Carrie Underwood.

