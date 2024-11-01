Will Netflix’s New Hit ‘Territory’ Get a Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know
Netflix has a new runaway hit on its hands with the Australian neo-Western drama Territory, and fans are already eagerly anticipating a second season.
Will viewers get to see a Season 2 of Territory?
What Is Territory?
Territory is a brand new show on Netflix that fans and critics alike are comparing to both Yellowstone and Succession. It follows the Lawson family, who have owned Marianne Station — the largest cattle station in the world — for generations.
The show dropped on Oct. 24, and it has become a ratings smash in its first week, immediately entering the Top 5 on Netflix, where it's been hovering ever since.
What Is Territory About?
Territory is set in the brutal, bare-knuckles world of Australia's high-stakes cattle business.
As the show launches, the rightful heir to the multi-million-dollar Lawson cattle empire dies under mysterious circumstances that become even more shocking in light of later revelations.
That sets off a fight among the rest of the family over who will lead the Lawsons' business as it comes under attack from outsiders who want to take their power and land, including developers, other ranchers, indigenous people and more.
Who Are the Main Characters in Territory?
Longmire star Robert Taylor plays Lawson patriarch Colin Lawson, a ruthless businessman and domineering father who's more interested in preserving the family legacy than he is in modernizing Marianne Station to remain competitive in a changing landscape.
RELATED: Yellowstone's Best Scenes Revealed
The other main characters include:
- Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson, Colin's alcoholic son, with whom he has had a very difficult relationship over the decades.
- Former Fringe star Anna Torv as Emily Lawson, Graham's wife, whose family, the Hodges, have been Colin Lawson's bitter rivals.
- Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson, Colin's headstrong granddaughter, who has ambitions to one day run Marianne Station.
- Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson, Colin's disaffected grandson, who has abandoned the family and gone his own way because he does not want to end up like his father or grandfather.
- Dan Wyllie as Frank Hodge, Emily's brother, who takes every opportunity to get under Colin's skin — especially if it involves stealing his cattle.
- Sam Delich as Rich Petrakis, a petty criminal who Marshall falls in with who causes major mischief for the Lawsons.
- Jay Ryan as Cambell Miller, Emily's old flame who is now a rival cattle baron — and who wants her to leave her alcoholic husband for him.
- Clarence Ryann as Nolan Brannock, an Indigenous cattle rancher who is trying to grow his own herd while trying not to run afoul of all the power players around him.
- Kylah Day as Sharnie Kennedy, who shares in Rich and Marshall's illegal hijinks, and is attracted to Marshall despite being with Rich.
- Sara Wiseman as Sandra Kirby, a mining magnate who comes from a cattle background and is constantly scheming for ways to go gunning for the Lawsons' empire — by any means necessary, legal or illegal.
Will There Be a Territory Season 2?
The show is brand new, and Netflix has not yet announced plans to produce a second season.
However, the ratings certainly justify it, and the show is also attracting mainstream media attention from outlets including People, Marie Claire, the Guardian, the Hollywood Reporter and more.
The show also has an 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It's clear from the ending of Territory that the writers and producers left a number of plots hanging that they could resolve in a potential Season 2. Multiple stories involving Marianne Station, the fight for succession. who was responsible for a major character's death and more provide plenty of potential plots for another season.
Fans online are certainly interested in a second season:
Is There a Trailer for Territory?
The official trailer for Territory is on YouTube. Click to watch below:
