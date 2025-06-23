Texas Roadhouse Wins Most Prestigious Award in the Restaurant Business
Texas Roadhouse has been awarded the most prestigious award in the restaurant business, "America's Best Restaurant Experience" by Datassential, the Global leader in food and beverage intelligence.
This accolade comes as no surprise to fans of the steakhouse chain, as the numbers, according to Technomic, show that Texas Roadhouse is the most popular fast-casual dining chain in America.
Their popularity continued even through the pandemic, outperforming most chain restaurants that struggled during this time.
The biggest reason the chain has held on, and is winning this award, is for their outstanding customer experience.
According to Eat This, Dataseential touts Texas Roadhouse as "the chain that earns top ratings for great service, ambiance and guest experience."
As with most successful chains, you know exactly what you are going to get when you step foot into any Texas Roadhouse across America: A good meal at a fair price, with excellent customer service.
Fans agree, with one saying: "Texas Roadhouse is fantastic for the value. I’ve had pretentious steakhouse steaks that were double the price and half as good."
Remember that the pricey steaks likely come from the same cow as the not-so-pricey ones. It's all in how you prepare the meat and serve it to your customer, and Texas Roadhouse has that figured out.
There is a Texas Roadhouse in 49 out of the 50 states in America, so you really have no excuse not to roll down to your local one and see what everyone is talking about — unless you live in Hawaii, that's the one state that they have yet to conquer.
