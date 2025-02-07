Texas Roadhouse Is Offering a ‘Roll Bouquet’ for Valentine’s Day, and It’s a Steal

Swapping flowers for carbs? We're here for it.

A popular American restaurant known for its classic menu, including steaks, ribs and homemade sides, has recently gone viral due to its “bread bouquets."

Texas Roadhouse is raking in the dough with this fun Valentine's Day idea. These unique creations feature freshly baked rolls arranged in the shape of a bouquet, offering a twist on the tradition Valentine's rose bouquet.

Texas Roadhouse fans seem to love it and are making a viral trend out of the fun!.

"Flowers die. Rolls are forever," one person captions their TikTok video, showing off their new bouquet.

At just $4.99, this is a deal. The happy woman takes a bite out of one of the rolls in the bouquet and she's very satisfied. Lots of people weighed in in the comments, and they're loving it, too.

"Much better than flowers!” one person writes.

Add others:

"Butter believe I’m in love.”

"Roll on !!"

Here's another video of a fan with a PSA:

Captioning her video, "Hot girls want bread & butter," she paired hers with Texas Roadhouse's famous cinnamon butter.

There are loads of other cheap V-Day date ideas in the comments section, including:

"My husband gets me a bouquet of mozzarella sticks. Specifically from Arbys. It’s my favorite tradition!"

"Olive Garden breadsticks, red lobster biscuits, and Cheesecake Factory brown multigrain bread."

"Not lying - Sent this video to my husband yesterday morning and he came home with a box of rolls!! Guess he considered it a hint"