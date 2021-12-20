The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry Reveals She Secretly Got Married Six Months Ago

The holiday season is a little extra sweet for the Band Perry's Kimberly Perry this year: The singer revealed that she and her partner Johnny Costello are celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple, and in fact, they quietly tied the knot six months ago.

Perry shared the news on social media on Friday (Dec. 17), posting a sweet shot of herself and Costello together in front of the glow of their Christmas tree.

"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas," she writes in the caption of her post.

"Today my love, [Johnny Costello], and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'" she goes on to say, going on to reminisce about their magical, unconventional road to the altar. "On June 17 we hit the road from L.A. to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!"

She closes her post with a message of love for her husband, saying she "can't wait for forever" and signing the caption, "Mrs. Costello."

Costello also shared news of his wedding to Perry on social media, posting a photo that shows off her ring. "To starting every day with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I love YOU!!" he says.

The Band Perry — a sibling trio made up of lead singer Kimberly and her brothers Reid and Neil, found breakout country success in 2010 with their hit, "If I Die Young." They subsequently lit up country radio charts with hits like "Better Dig Two" and "Chainsaw" before transitioning into the pop world in 2017.

Perry was previously married to former pro baseball player J.P. Arencibia. The couple divorced in 2018, and the group subsequently released a scathing single called "The Good Life" that alluded to infidelity within the marriage. Arencibia shot back, calling the song "clickbait" intended to revive Perry's "dying career." He subsequently issued a full statement, in which he denied cheating during his marriage to Perry and lamented the public nature of the allegations.

