The Band Perry’s Neil Perry Is Engaged

Neil Perry of the Band Perry will soon be a married man! The 32-year-old musician and singer, who has been a member of the sibling trio since its inception in 2005, announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Perry shared the news via Instagram, revealing that the couple became engaged on Jan. 2 at the Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Wanship, Utah.

He also shared a series of sweet photos from the memorable moment on social media. The post features photos of the couple posing in front of a wintry mountain background, as well as a few up-close pictures of the ring from Larry Flowers Jewelry.

In the caption, Perry says that he's found his "forever kind of love."

The post has been met with congratulatory comments from fans and and his siblings/bandmates, Kimberly and Reid Perry.

Kimberly sent her love to the couple, commenting, "Beyond thrilled for you guys! Love you!" with heart emojis. Reid also shared his excitement with three exclamation points in the comments.

Neil will be the second of the Perry siblings to tie the knot. In December 2021, Kimberly revealed she had quietly married Johnny Costello six months earlier. She was previously married to professional baseball player J.P. Arencibia, but they divorced in 2018.

The Band Perry broke through in country music in early 2010s with singles such as "If I Die Young" and "Better Dig Two," among others. The band transitioned to pop in 2017 with their single "Stay in the Dark." In 2018, they moved to their own independent label. Their most recent releases were "The Good Life" and "Nite Swim," both released in 2019.

