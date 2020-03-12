The Cadillac Three were asked to pick a cover for their RISERS video shoot, and they may have cheated in picking "Days of Gold" by Jake Owen, but we're not complaining.

The country trio performed the song during a six-song set for Taste of Country readers in January, before they began their Country Fuzz Tour of North America and Europe. They'll tell you that "Days of Gold" is a cover of a cover, meaning Owen covered them and now they're covering him back.

Confused?

Drummer Neil Mason and singer Jaren Johnston of the Cadillac Three wrote "Days of Gold," a Top 20 hit and the title track of Owen's 2013 album. This new, raw version is every bit as energetic and perhaps even more feral than the recording Owen pressed nearly seven years ago. With Kelby Ray on pedal steel, the group play this song like their hair is on fire.

Previously, the Cadillac Three shared their live version of "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy" with ToC readers. This new song from the Country Fuzz album is a collaboration with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson. There are plenty of 2020 tour dates remaining for TC3. You can also find them on YouTube.

Watch the Cadillac Three Perform "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy":

