The Cadillac Three family has a new member! Drummer Neil Mason and his wife Chelsea welcomed a baby girl on Thursday (July 2) evening.

Louella Rosa Mason arrived at 5:07PM, after Chelsea began having contractions early that morning. In an Instagram post announcing his daughter's arrival, Mason shares that his wife went into labor around 3AM, but didn't bother to alert him until he woke up around 7AM.

"We spent the next seven hours at home with her in labor before heading to the hospital around 2PM," Mason recounts. "Three hours and seven minutes later, Louella arrived without so much as a sound."

"She stared at us, looked around wide eyed and has been taking in the world ever since," he adds. "She certainly has changed our lives for the better in so many ways already with her calm, peaceful beauty."

The Masons announced that they were expecting in late May; they got married in Chelsea's hometown, New Braunfels, Texas, in January. The musician says his wife, a marketing director, is "doing great" and "was unbelievable" during her pregnancy and childbirth.

"In a year filled with uncertainties we have been given our greatest gift yet," Mason concludes.

The Masons' new bundle of joy is the second child among the Cadillac Three. Lead singer and guitarist Jaren Johnston and his wife Evyn had a son, Jude, in April of 2017.

Mason, Johnston and their third bandmate, Kelby Ray, are currently off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, they were named Taste of Country RISERS as they released their new album, Country Fuzz. The group performed six songs during a live performance in front of fans at the S4 Room in East Nashville, a performance that was later streamed to Taste of Country viewers worldwide.