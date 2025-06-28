Hallmark’s ‘The Chicken Sisters’ Is Serving Up More Small-Town Drama for Season 2: Everything We Know

Hit series The Chicken Sisters is back for seconds.

Hallmark’s fan-favorite Southern-fried family drama returns for Season 2 on Sunday, Aug. 10.

The new season is serving up even more small-town feuds, heartfelt moments, and finger-lickin’ drama in the fictional town of Merinac, Kan.

According to TVLine, Season 2 picks up as the families behind Mimi’s and Frannie’s fried chicken restaurants try to move forward — and, in their words, "officially put a generations-long feud to rest."

While Amanda (Schuyler Fisk), Mae (Genevieve Angelson), and their mom Nancy (Lea Thompson) attempt to turn their Kitchen Clash reality-show fame into a full-fledged business with the Chicken Sisters restaurant, Frank Jr. (James Kot) launches his own rival chain, Mr. Chicken’s Cluckery, stirring up a whole new wave of drama.

With a looming wedding, buried secrets, and a mysterious newcomer rolling into town, Merinac is about to get messier than ever.

Premiere Date + Where to Watch

Season 2 of The Chicken Sisters premieres Aug. 10 at 8/7PM CT on the Hallmark Channel.

New episodes will air every Sunday night, with streaming available the next day on Hallmark+.

Core Cast Returns

Fan favorites Wendie Malick (Gus), Lea Thompson (Nancy), Schuyler Fisk (Amanda), and Genevieve Angelson (Mae) are all back to reprise their beloved roles at the heart of this small-town saga.

A New Face in Merinac

JAG alum David James Elliott joins the cast in a recurring role, rumored to be a mysterious figure from Gus’s past who may shake up old loyalties and stir new tension.

Based on Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club pick and bestselling novel by KJ Dell’Antonia, The Chicken Sisters continues to bring family, food and fierce rivalries to the forefront.

With the countdown on for its Aug. 10 return, now’s the perfect time to binge Season 1 and get ready for another round of small-town drama served hot.