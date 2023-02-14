After a landmark return to the road in summer 2022, the Chicks will ride again this year. The Chicks World Tour 2023 kicks off on June 20 with a stop in Oslo, Norway, and their trek will take them to stops in Sweden, the Netherlands, Ireland, the U.K. and Canada as well as across the U.S.

"Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun!" the trio write on Twitter in announcing the news on Tuesday morning (Feb. 14). "It's time to get the party going again! We can't wait to see everyone!"

Joining the Chicks on their upcoming dates will be three star opening acts from the country, pop and folk worlds. Maren Morris will serve as opening acts on an early string of overseas dates, and then return for the final stretch of Canadian shows.

Folk band Wild Rivers will take her spot for the first half of U.S. dates, and singer-songwriter Ben Harper will round out the supporting act slot for the month of August.

When the tour news arrived, Morris also shared her excitement about the upcoming tour, writing "I'll be opening for my heroes [the Chicks] (!!!) later this year."

Tickets for the Chicks' 2023 World Tour dates go on sale Friday (Feb. 17), but fans can snag their seats via a fan club pre sale starting Wednesday (Feb. 15). Visit the band's website for more details.

The Chicks' 2023 World Tour Dates:

June 20 -- Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum Arena*

June 21 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe*

June 23 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome*

June 27 -- Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle*

June 28 -- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*

June 30 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena*

July 2 -- Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham*

July 4 -- Manchester, UK @ AO Arena*

July 21 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center^

July 22 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena^

July 25 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center^

July 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena^

July 29 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena^

July 30 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex^

Aug. 2 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Aug. 3 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Aug. 6 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Aug. 10 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium#

Aug. 11 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center#

Aug. 13 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 16 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena#

Aug. 17 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena#

Aug. 19 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds#

Aug. 25 -- Saint Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair^

Aug. 26 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Kohl Center#

Aug. 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center#

Aug. 30 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha#

Sept. 1 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center#

Sept. 5 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena*

Sept. 7 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

Sept. 8 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place*

Sept. 10 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Sasktel Centre*

Sept. 12 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Canada Life Centre*

Sept. 15 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre*

Sept. 16 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens*

Sept. 18 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena*

*Maren Morris

^Wild Rivers

#Ben Harper