Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.

Ready to take their musical career to the next step, the duo, who call themselves the Dryes, showcased their country flair with a memorable take on "Islands in the Stream," originally recorded by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. First to turn around for what marks the Dryes’ national television debut was Blake Shelton. He enjoyed the loving pair’s take from his red chair, sealing his approval by bobbing his head throughout the tune. Gwen Stefani, also captivated by the couple's version of the song, turned her chair around after Shelton.

“Aw, cute — Oh my God, we’re husband and wife, too,” Stefani declared before she and Shelton got down to business.

“I was in on Derek’s voice even before I knew you were a part of it because the arrangement of that song, just the first half of it, didn’t sound exactly what Kenny and Dolly did,” Shelton told Katelyn of why he turned around for the duo. "Country music is all I’ve ever done. You hear me talking right now? I can’t help it. It’s what comes out of my mouth. So I would be honored to be your coach.”

“That song would be my dream if Blake and I could do that song together one day,” Stefani added of the classic country tune. “What I love about you guys is you have so much character. You look like a cartoon character couple. I really like that. The mustache, the blue, and everything about that ... I’m very visual, so I think it would be fun to work with you guys.”

“I was really excited when I heard your voice come on, too. I was like, 'Wow.' The duet vibe is really exciting and cool,” Camila Cabello chimed in, despite not turning her chair around for the duo. “I don’t know a lot about country music, but I’m excited about your guys’ journey.”

After hearing the celebrity remarks, the Dryes had to decide who to pick as their coach, and they ultimately went with Shelton, who later called them a “blast to work with,” adding that they “sound incredible both together and individually.”

So, it will be interesting to see how he works with the duo on song choices moving forward.

Leading up to their debut on the televised competition, the Dryes teased their audition for The Voice on Instagram, sharing a hilarious snippet of their interaction with Shelton. After the country crooner heard the duo’s stage name, he joked, “That’s way better than the Moists.”

The Dryes are not new to country music. Residing in Nashville, where they have been since 2014, the pair — who are originally from North Carolina — have been performing in local venues and recording music for years. In 2018, their song "War" caught attention, garnering more than 6 million streams via Spotify. Most recently, the Dryes dropped a music video for their song "House on Fire."

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.