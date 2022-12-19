As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her.

Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all set to return after previously joining the lineup in 2022, and Tanya Tucker will join the party in 2023, too. Each of the five acts are appearing on three dates on the trek.

The Judds: The Final Tour was originally announced before Wynonna's duo partner and mother Naomi Judd unexpectedly died in April 2022. At that time, the Judds were planning to helm the tour solo, with opening act Martina McBride. In light of Naomi's death, after some consideration, Wynonna decided to go ahead with the tour, but recast the show with a lineup of country music's most talented female artists serving as guest performers. McBride stayed on the bill for all dates, as originally planned,

Not long after wrapping the first string Final Tour dates in 2022, Wynonna announced another run of shows for the following year, explaining that she had "never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support" as she did during the shows. As she looks ahead to the next batch of dates, set to kick off Jan. 26, Wynonna says she feels as excited as ever to be able to continue the tour.

"What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour," the singer notes in a press release. "I'm so grateful to the fans that they want more and I'm anxious to be with everybody again."

During her time off the road, Judd has continued to show up for the artists supporting her on The Judds: The Final Tour. During McBryde's recent induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Wynonna showed up backstage to support her tourmate and friend.

The Judds: The Final Tour 2023 Tour Dates W/Special Guests:

Jan. 26 -- Hershey, Penn. @ Giant Center *Ashley McBryde

Jan. 28 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Total Mortgage Arena *Ashley McBryde

Jan. 29 -- Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Arena *Ashley McBryde

Feb. 2 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center *Kelsea Ballerini

Feb. 3 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *Kelsea Ballerini

Feb. 4 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena *Kelsea Ballerini

Feb. 9 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha *Little Big Town

Feb. 10 -- Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at THE MARK *Little Big Town

Feb. 11 -- Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center *Little Big Town

Feb. 16 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *Tanya Tucker

Feb. 17 -- Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena *Tanya Tucker

Feb. 18 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum *Tanya Tucker

Feb. 23 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena *Brandi Carlile

Feb. 24 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena *Brandi Carlile

Feb. 25 -- Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood *Brandi Carlile

